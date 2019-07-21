Plutko (3-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out four across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals.

Plutko effectively limited the Royals, though he was punished for his one mistake when he allowed a solo home run to Hunter Dozier in the first inning. Otherwise, only two other hitters reached scoring position across his remaining his six innings of work. The strong effort was needed for Plutko, as he had allowed 10 earned runs across 10 innings in his last two starts. He now owns a 4.81 ERA but has a useful 1.09 WHIP as he has handed out only six free passes across 48.2 innings. He'll look to string together quality performances in his next start, currently scheduled for Thursday at the Royals.