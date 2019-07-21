Indians' Adam Plutko: Takes loss despite strong outing
Plutko (3-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out four across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals.
Plutko effectively limited the Royals, though he was punished for his one mistake when he allowed a solo home run to Hunter Dozier in the first inning. Otherwise, only two other hitters reached scoring position across his remaining his six innings of work. The strong effort was needed for Plutko, as he had allowed 10 earned runs across 10 innings in his last two starts. He now owns a 4.81 ERA but has a useful 1.09 WHIP as he has handed out only six free passes across 48.2 innings. He'll look to string together quality performances in his next start, currently scheduled for Thursday at the Royals.
More News
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Avoids loss in ugly outing•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Re-entering rotation Monday•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Working in relief through break•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Strikes out three before rain delay•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Inefficient in no-decision•
-
Indians' Adam Plutko: Locks up third victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...