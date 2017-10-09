Play

Plutko will have surgery on his hip, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

It's unclear when Plutko injured himself -- or what exactly he's dealing with -- but the issue is apparently serious enough to require surgery. A timetable for his return should become available once the Indians provide more information regarding his status.

