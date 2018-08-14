Plutko will be called up Saturday to start against the Orioles, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Plutko will take the place of Trevor Bauer, who hit the disabled list with a small stress fracture in his right fibula Tuesday. Bauer's recovery timeline remains unclear, so it's hard to say how many starts Plutko will make. The Indians will play 10 straight games starting Friday, so if Bauer is still on the DL, Plutko will likely get two turns in the rotation. His 4.75 ERA through 41.2 innings this season is mediocre at best, and he's struck out just 16.9 percent of batters while recording a very low 28 percent groundball rate. He'll at least have an easy assignment against the Orioles, though if he gets a second turn that will likely come against the Red Sox.