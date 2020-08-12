Plutko (1-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Cubs.

Plutko made a spot start in the place of Mike Clevinger (not injury related) and threw four effective innings. He allowed his only run in the second frame, when he surrendered two singles and a walk to three consecutive batters. Whether Plutko's next appearance comes out of the bullpen or as a starter will depend on when Clevinger and Zach Plesac (not injury related) are able to rejoin the team.