Plutko (forearm) is two weeks away from game action, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Plutko has been sidelined all season with a forearm strain, but he picked up a throwing program last week and progressed to throwing batting practice Wednesday. He'll likely need to make at least a few rehab appearances before potentially being considered to fill an opening in the big-league rotation created by Mike Clevinger's (back) absence.