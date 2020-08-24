Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Plutko is "penciled in" for Wednesday's start against the Twins, but a decision has yet to be finalized, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Plutko joined the Cleveland rotation earlier this month, shortly after both Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger were placed on the restricted list and later optioned to the Indians' alternate training site for violating COVID-19-related safety protocols. The right-hander hasn't impressed in any of his first three turns through the rotation, working no more than four innings in any start while posting a 9.90 ERA and 1.86 WHIP. Prospect Triston McKenzie appears to have already leapfrogged him on the depth chart after a dominant MLB debut over the weekend, so Plutko would likely be headed back to the bullpen if the Indians decide to add one or both of Clevinger or Plesac back to the 28-man roster this week.