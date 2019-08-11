Plutko (4-3) took the loss Saturday as Cleveland fell 4-1 to the Twins, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.

Max Kepler and Marwin Gonzalez both took him deep, and with the Cleveland offense unable to solve Jake Odorizzi, that was one mistake too many for Plutko. The right-hander will carry a 4.68 ERA and 39:10 K:BB through 65.1 innings into his next start Thursday, on the road against the Yankees.