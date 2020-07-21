Plutko will start the season in the bullpen, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

There was talk in the spring of Plutko taking on a long-relief role for Cleveland since he's out of minor-league options, and Manager Terry Francona confirmed the move Tuesday. With all five starters healthy for Cleveland, the right-hander's bullpen role will allow him to remain with the team, and he should be one of the top options to fill in as a starter if needed. Plutko recorded a 4.86 ERA and 78:26 K:BB over 109.1 innings across 21 appearances (20 starts) in the majors last year.