Plutko will be called up to start on half of Thursday's doublehead against Toronto, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians will need a spot starter as they have a doubleheader in the middle of a 17-day stretch without a day off. Plutko is having some success through his first five starts for Triple-A Columbus so far this season, recording a 2.35 ERA, though he posted a 5.90 ERA in a full season at the same level last season.