Indians' Adam Plutko: Will start Wednesday
Plutko will start for the Indians on Wednesday against the Cubs, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
It's an odd decision, as the Indians have an off day Monday, so one would expect them to skip a starter. The struggling Josh Tomlin is reportedly not being skipped, though, and there haven't been reports that any other Cleveland starter is injured, so it appears that rather than dropping down to four starters the Indians are instead growing their rotation to six starters, at least temporarily. Regardless of the team's logic, it will be a tough assignment for Plutko away at Wrigley Field.
More News
