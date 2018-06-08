Plutko will start against the White Sox on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plutko has made three starts for Cleveland this season, logging a 3.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 12:5 K:BB across 18.1 innings. His most recent start came against the White Sox on May 28, where he was hit for five runs over five innings but came away with the victory.