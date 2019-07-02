Indians' Adam Plutko: Working in relief through break
Plutko isn't listed among the Indians' projected starters for their three-game series with the Royals.
Plutko's last start came June 24 in against Kansas City, when he covered four innings of one-run ball before being pulled from the outing after a rain delay. He mopped up in long relief in his subsequent appearance last Friday in Baltimore, giving up five runs on nine hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. The poor showing didn't do Plutko any favors in re-entering the pitching schedule during the Indians' five-game week, so manager Terry Francona looks prepared to stick with a four-man rotation thanks to off days Monday and the upcoming Friday. The Indians will next require a fifth starter July 16 against the Tigers.
