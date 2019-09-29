Indians' Adam Plutko: Yields season-high eight runs
Plutko allowed eight runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts across 1.1 innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Saturday.
The second inning was Plutko's worst of the season, as he gave up eight baserunners and only recorded one out. He left with the bases loaded, and all three runners eventually scored on a grand slam. Obviously, this really elevated his season ERA, which is a real shame because he had been pitching well coming into Saturday. Prior to this appearance, Plutko had a 2.86 ERA in his previous four starts. He ends the season 7-5 with a 4.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 109.1 innings.
