Indians' Adam Rosales: Contract selected by Indians
Rosales had his contract purchased by Cleveland on Tuesday.
Rosales has spent the season with Triple-A Columbus, hitting a modest .239/.313/.445. The veteran has appeared everywhere but catcher and center field over his 10-year major-league career, but his .227/.292/.365 career slash line means he'll be nothing more than bench depth for Cleveland.
