Indians' Adam Scott: Dealing with blister

Scott was placed on the minor-league injured list Wednesday with a left thumb blister.

Scott has enjoyed a solid start to the season for High-A Lynchburg with a 3.23 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB through seven starts (30.2 innings). The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the 21-year-old will be eligible to return May 29.

Our Latest Stories