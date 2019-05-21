Indians' Adam Scott: Returns from IL
High-A Lynchburg activated Scott (thumb) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Scott was sidelined for just under two weeks while managing a blister on his thumb. Prior to landing on the IL, Scott had posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 30.2 innings with Lynchburg.
