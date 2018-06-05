Indians' Adam Scott: Snagged by Indians in fourth round

The Indians have selected Scott with the 133rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

It seems like Cleveland may be saving some money with this pick, as Scott is a senior from Wofford with very little leverage. That's not to say he's not a worthy pick in the first 10 rounds of the draft, as he is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound lefty who could theoretically eat some innings. Unfortunately, his fastball doesn't typically top 92 mph, sitting around 90 mph, and he lacks an impact secondary pitch. He projects as a middle reliever.