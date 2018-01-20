Indians' Adam Wilk: Agrees to terms with Cleveland
Wilk signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Saturday which includes an invite to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Wilk appeared in four big-league games between the Twins and Mets in 2017, allowing 14 runs off 24 hits and nine walks over 14 innings. He had a fairly mediocre time at the Triple-A level as well, and will have a tough time finding a spot within the Indians' staff this spring. The southpaw will earn $560,000 if he makes the major-league roster, and holds the right to opt out of this deal if he isn't with Cleveland on Opening Day.
More News
-
Adam Wilk: Hits free agency•
-
Twins' Adam Wilk: Designated for assignment after poor performance•
-
Twins' Adam Wilk: Getting ball for Game 1 on Saturday•
-
Twins' Adam Wilk: Tabbed for Saturday start•
-
Twins' Adam Wilk: Accepts assignment to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Adam Wilk: Designated for assignment by Twins•
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...