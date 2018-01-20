Wilk signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Saturday which includes an invite to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Wilk appeared in four big-league games between the Twins and Mets in 2017, allowing 14 runs off 24 hits and nine walks over 14 innings. He had a fairly mediocre time at the Triple-A level as well, and will have a tough time finding a spot within the Indians' staff this spring. The southpaw will earn $560,000 if he makes the major-league roster, and holds the right to opt out of this deal if he isn't with Cleveland on Opening Day.

