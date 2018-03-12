The Indians reassigned Wilk to their minor-league camp Monday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.

Wilk's slim hopes of making the Tribe's Opening Day roster were dashed after he yielded three runs on two hits and three walks in two innings during a pair of Cactus League assignments. Assuming Wilk is willing to accept the minor-league assignment, he'll likely open the season at Triple-A Columbus, working as back-end rotation filler or in long relief.