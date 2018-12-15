Call was traded from the White Sox to the Indians on Friday in exchange for Yonder Alonso, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The exact details surround the trade have yet to be announced, although Cleveland is likely receiving cash considerations along with Call. The 24-year-old outfielder has yet to play above Double-A, slashing .242/.325/.411 with seven homers and 30 RBI over 67 games with the Barons in 2018.