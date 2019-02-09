Indians' Alex Wilson: Latches on with Cleveland
Wilson signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson agreed to a minor-league deal, but he'll earn $1.25 million if he makes the big-league roster. He spent the 2018 campaign with the Tigers and compiled a 3.36 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 43 punchouts over 61.2 innings as a reliever. Wilson could be in line for mid-to-high-leverage opportunities if he does open camp with Cleveland.
