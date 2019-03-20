Wilson was informed Wednesday that he won't be on the Indians' Opening Day roster, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Wilson posted a solid 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings this spring, but it wasn't enough for the non-roster invitee to secure a spot in Cleveland's bullpen to open the year. While the Indians are hoping Wilson will stick around on a minor-league deal, the veteran right-hander may want to opt out of his contract and search for major-league opportunities elsewhere.