Indians' Alex Wilson: Won't make Opening Day roster
Wilson was informed Wednesday that he won't be on the Indians' Opening Day roster, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Wilson posted a solid 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings this spring, but it wasn't enough for the non-roster invitee to secure a spot in Cleveland's bullpen to open the year. While the Indians are hoping Wilson will stick around on a minor-league deal, the veteran right-hander may want to opt out of his contract and search for major-league opportunities elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...