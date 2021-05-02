Rosario went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over the White Sox.

Rosario singled and stole second in the second inning. In the fourth inning, he hit a one-out triple and scored on an error. Rosario got aboard again in the seventh with an RBI single. The 25-year-old has earned a share of the playing time in center field lately, a position he splits with Jordan Luplow. Rosario is slashing .211/.282/.352 with two home runs, five RBI and 10 runs scored. Sunday marked the first time he attempted to steal a base this season.