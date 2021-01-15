Rosario agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million contract with Cleveland on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The newly acquired middle infielder was a spare piece for the Mets, so Cleveland will look to get a bounce-back season from the 25-year-old former top prospect. If Rosario can return to his 2019 form (.287/.323/.432, 15 HR, 19 SB), he would be a great bargain in fantasy drafts. If that season turns out to be the outlier, however, Cleveland has top second base prospect Tyler Freeman waiting in the upper levels of the minors.