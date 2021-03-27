With Bradley Zimmer and Oscar Mercado failing to make the major league roster, Rosario will compete with Ben Gamel for the staring center field role, MLB.com reports. "The plan is to put him out there," manager Terry Francona said. "Whether it's Opening Day -- I don't know, I have to work through that a little bit. I want to try to put him in the best position to succeed."

It sounds like Cleveland is set to give Rosario regular duty in center field as soon as he proves he can handle the position after some shaky moments this spring. Gamel may begin the season as the starter, but the role could be in flux early in the season.