Rosario is not in Tuesday's lineup against the White Sox.
He's 0-for-8 with one strikeout and two walks over his last three games. Ben Gamel draws the start in center field while leading off.
More News
-
Indians' Amed Rosario: Receives third straight start•
-
Indians' Amed Rosario: Gets first start in CF•
-
Indians' Amed Rosario: Reaches base twice•
-
Indians' Amed Rosario: Gets second straight start•
-
Indians' Amed Rosario: Not starting in opener•
-
Indians' Amed Rosario: Gets shot at center field job•