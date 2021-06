Rosario went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 18-5 loss to the Orioles.

Rosario hit his fourth home run of the year in the fifth inning Sunday, but Cleveland's offense was unable to keep up with the Orioles. The 25-year-old has recorded hits in seven of the last eight games and has gone 8-for-29 with two home runs, seven runs and six RBI during that time.