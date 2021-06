Rosario went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over Seattle.

Rosario created havoc near the top of the order and aside from pacing Cleveland in hits, he also extended his hitting streak to five contests -- a span in which he's recorded three multi-hit appearances. The shortstop is hitting .400 with one homer, four RBI, 10 runs scored and a .986 OPS across 31 plate appearances in June.