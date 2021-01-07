Rosario was sent from the Mets to the Indians on Thursday as part of a package for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Rosario started to lose his grip on the Mets' shortstop job last season during a disappointing campaign in which he hit just .252/.272/.371 and failed to steal a single base. In theory, the move to Cleveland should help him get a fresh start, but the player who began to displace him, Andres Gimenez, was also included as part of the deal. It's possible one of the former Mets slides to second base, but the uncertainty does still lower Rosario's floor this season. His ceiling may not be particularly high, either, as he's never produced an above-average batting line.