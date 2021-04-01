Rosario is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Tigers.
With southpaw Matthew Boyd on the hill for the Tigers, Cleveland will roll with the right-handed Jordan Luplow in center field. Cleveland's plans at center field remain less clear versus right-handed pitching, but the lefty-hitting Ben Gamel could have the edge on those starts over Rosario, who is right-handed like Luplow. If that's the case, Rosario would have to settle for a utility role to begin the season, limiting his overall playing-time outlook.
