Indians' Amed Rosario: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Rosario started the last four games but will head to the bench Sunday in Seattle. Andres Gimenez will take over at shortstop in the series finale for Cleveland.
