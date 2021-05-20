Rosario went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Rosario safely reached three times Wednesday and swiped his third base of the season in the ninth inning but his teammates failed to get him home despite being in scoring position twice. The 25-year-old is slashing .429/.467/.429 over his last four games but has failed to drive in a run and has scored only once over that span. He currently stands at just two home runs, nine RBI and 16 runs scored this year and needs some more offensive production if he wants to gain some fantasy relevance.