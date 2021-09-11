site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Amed Rosario: Out of Saturday's lineup
Rosario is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.
He is hitting .200 with zero extra-base hits and zero steals in 10 games this month. Andres Gimenez will start at shortstop while Owen Miller starts at second base.
