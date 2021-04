Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 10-2 loss to Minnesota.

The 25-year-old delivered two extra-base hits and scored both of Cleveland's runs Wednesday, as the rest of the offense managed only three singles and one walk. Rosario is seeing most of his playing time in center field and has a .175/.257/.302 slash line with two home runs, two doubles four RBI and nine runs in 21 games this season.