Indians' Amed Rosario: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Rosario will get a breather after he struck out in each of his four at-bats Tuesday. Harold Ramirez will start in center field and bat seventh.
