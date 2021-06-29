Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers.

Rosario recorded a multi-hit performance for the second straight game and for the eighth time this month. He came around to score in the first and fourth innings as Cleveland's offense had its way with the Detroit pitchers. The 25-year-old upped his slash line to .276/.331/.398 with five homers, 23 RBI, 39 runs scored, seven stoles bases and an 18:52 K:BB over 266 plate appearances. He's done quite well filling the shoes of Francisco Lindor after the two were part of a six-player trade back in January.