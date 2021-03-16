Rosario made three errors in his first three innings in center field Tuesday against the Angels, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
There's a reason players typically try out new positions in spring training. Three bad innings isn't nearly a large enough sample to call the outfield experiment a failure for Rosario, but it's clear he has some things to work on. Cleveland appears to be preparing him for a utility role this season, opening up shortstop for Andres Gimenez.
