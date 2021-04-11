Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Tigers.

Gimenez got a start against Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal on Saturday. The 22-year-old Gimenez hit his eighth-inning homer off reliever Tyler Alexander. Through 18 plate appearances, Gimenez has recorded just three hits and one walks with five strikeouts. His homer was his first extra-base hit of the season. He's been Cleveland's primary shortstop this season with more than a just a platoon role with Amed Rosario at the position. That said, Gimenez hasn't done a whole lot at the plate yet.