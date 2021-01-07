Gimenez was sent from the Mets to the Indians on Thursday as part of a deal which saw Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco head the other way, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The move means Gimenez won't have to compete with the incoming Lindor for playing time at shortstop, a battle he would surely lose. Amed Rosario was also shipped to Cleveland in the deal, however, so the pair will continue the battle they began in New York in 2020. Gimenez outperformed Rosario last season, hitting a respectable .263/.333/.398 while stealing eight bases to Rosario's zero. They started together on several occasions last season, with Gimenez appearing at other infield spots, an arrangement which could continue with their new team.