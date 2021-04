Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Reds.

Gimenez hit a single and stole second in the third inning. In the ninth, Gimenez walked and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Jose Ramirez. The 22-year-old Gimenez has struggled at the plate so far. He's batting .194 with a homer, three RBI, five runs scored and a steal across 34 plate appearances.