Gimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With southpaw J.A. Happ on the hill for Minnesota and a team off day coming Thursday, Cleveland manager Terry Francona determined that Wednesday was a good opportunity to give Gimenez a breather. The young shortstop had started each of the past six games, going 2-for-18 to drop his season average to .192.