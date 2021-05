Gimenez will hit the bench against lefty Danny Duffy and the Royals on Thursday.

Gimenez has now been on the bench against eight of the last 10 lefties that Cleveland has faced. Even with that protection from same-sided pitching, he's having a very tough time at the plate, hitting just .176/.222/.324 with a 31.5 percent strikeout rate. Amed Rosario, who's hitting just .188/.253/.313 himself, will start at shortstop in his absence.