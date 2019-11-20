Indians' Andres Melendez: Dealt to Cleveland

Melendez was traded from the Brewers to the Indians on Wednesday in exchange for Mark Mathias.

He hit .250/.340/.352 with one home run and a 24:16 K:BB in 36 AZL games as an 18-year-old. While his offensive upside is limited, Melendez has a chance to develop into a MLB-quality defensive catcher, so he could make it as a big-league backup.