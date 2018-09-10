Indians' Andrew Miller: Activated from DL
Miller (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.
As expected, Miller is back with the Indians after spending close to two weeks on the shelf with a shoulder injury. The southpaw successfully threw a 33-pitch bullpen session over the weekend, clearing the way for him to rejoin the big-league bullpen. He figures to immediately slot back into a high-leverage relief role for the stretch run. Miller owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 33 strikeouts in 24 innings this season.
