Indians' Andrew Miller: Activation date may be pushed back
Manager Terry Francona said Miller may need a few days beyond his 10-day DL stint to recover from right knee tendinitis, The Associated Press reports.
The left-hander is eligible to be activated on August 12 when the team is in Tampa for a weekend series. Monday the Tribe heads to Boston for a makeup game before moving onto Minnesota for a three-game set starting August 15. Miller's knee is probably better off just rehabbing for a few extra days before rejoining the Tribe for the Twins series. Pushing the setup man's activation date back appears to be based more on maintenance than any sort of setback.
