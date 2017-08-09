Manager Terry Francona said Miller may need a few days beyond his 10-day DL stint to recover from right knee tendinitis, The Associated Press reports.

The left-hander is eligible to be activated on August 12 when the team is in Tampa for a weekend series. Monday the Tribe heads to Boston for a makeup game before moving onto Minnesota for a three-game set starting August 15. Miller's knee is probably better off just rehabbing for a few extra days before rejoining the Tribe for the Twins series. Pushing the setup man's activation date back appears to be based more on maintenance than any sort of setback.