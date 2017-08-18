Indians' Andrew Miller: Back from disabled list
Miller (knee) was activated from the disabled list Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, reports.
As planned, Cleveland's dominant reliever was brought off the DL. Miller will return to his spot at the forefront of the bullpen and look to build on his elite 1.67 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. In a corresponding move, Abraham Almonte was placed on the disabled list with a strained hamstring.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: On track for Friday activation•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Works through bullpen session Friday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Activation date may be pushed back•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: MRI confirms tendinitis•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...