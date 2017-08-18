Play

Miller (knee) was activated from the disabled list Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, reports.

As planned, Cleveland's dominant reliever was brought off the DL. Miller will return to his spot at the forefront of the bullpen and look to build on his elite 1.67 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. In a corresponding move, Abraham Almonte was placed on the disabled list with a strained hamstring.

