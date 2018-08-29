Miller was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday with a left shoulder external impingement.

The DL stint will be Miller's third of the season, as he's already missed time with hamstring and knee problems. He'll be eligible to return Sept. 6 against the Blue Jays, though an official recovery timetable has not yet emerged. Tyler Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

