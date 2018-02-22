Miller was able to return to the mound Thursday after missing the past couple days due to the flu, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller seems to be back to full health after stepping away from the team earlier this week in order to prevent the illness from spreading. The left-hander is coming off another excellent campaign, posting a 1.44 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 95 strikeouts in 62.2 innings last season.