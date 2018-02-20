Indians' Andrew Miller: Battling flu
Miller is away from the team while dealing with the flu, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Miller was sent home Monday and has missed the previous two workouts while battling the illness. He should be back at camp shortly, where he'll once again prepare to open the season as an elite, and versatile, back-end arm for the Indians.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Notches 22nd hold Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Tosses one inning in return from DL•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Expected back Thursday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Could return Thursday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Likely to return this week•
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...