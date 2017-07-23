Miller allowed a solo homer in the eighth inning of Saturday's win over Toronto, blowing his first save of the season in the process.

It was a rare blip on the radar for Miller, as he's allowed just three runs over 14.1 innings in his last 12 appearances. With a 1.69 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13.1 K/9 for the campaign, Miller remains a valuable fantasy asset. However, despite pitching consistently in high-leverage situations, he's not a lock to provide much help in wins or saves.

