Indians' Andrew Miller: Blows first save of 2017
Miller allowed a solo homer in the eighth inning of Saturday's win over Toronto, blowing his first save of the season in the process.
It was a rare blip on the radar for Miller, as he's allowed just three runs over 14.1 innings in his last 12 appearances. With a 1.69 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13.1 K/9 for the campaign, Miller remains a valuable fantasy asset. However, despite pitching consistently in high-leverage situations, he's not a lock to provide much help in wins or saves.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Logs 18th hold Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: To get more save chances•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Pitches ninth for second save•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Strikes out four in relief•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Allows one run, strikes out three Thursday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Fan three through two frames•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...